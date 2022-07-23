Textbook Question
126. Show that the sum arctan(x)+arctan(1/x) is constant.
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126. Show that the sum arctan(x)+arctan(1/x) is constant.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
99. ∫1/(√x (x+1)((arctan√x)²+9)) dx
For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.
49. 3arctan(x) + arcsin(y) = π/4; P(1, -1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
45. ∫tanh(x/7)dx
128. Derive the formula dy/dx = 1/(1+x²) for the derivative of y = arctan(x) by differentiating both sides of the equivalent equation tan(y)=x.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
73. ∫(from 0 to ln√3) e^x dx/(1+e^(2x))