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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.2.39
Chapter 7, Problem 7.2.39

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
39. ∫(from -3 to -2)dx/x

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Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.

f(x) = x² − 2x, x ≤ 1

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Textbook Question

Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.

f(x)=x²+1, x≥0

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Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?

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"In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.

63. y = x^π"

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L’Hôpital’s Rule

Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.

105. lim(x→∞) x arctan(2/x)

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84. Find lim(x→∞) (√(x² + 1) - √x).

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