In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
43. y=√(arcsin x)
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
43. y=√(arcsin x)
"In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
67. y = 7^(sec θ) ln 7"
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
45. y=cos(x-arccos(x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
73. ∫dx/√(-2x-x²)
47. Carbon-14 The oldest known frozen human mummy, discovered in the Schnalstal glacier of the Italian Alps in 1991 and called Otzi, was found wearing straw shoes and a leather coat with goat fur, and holding a copper ax and stone dagger. It was estimated that Otzi died 5000 years before he was discovered in the melting glacier. How much of the original carbon-14 remained in Otzi at the time of his discovery?
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
19. y²(dy/dx) = 3x²y³ - 6x²