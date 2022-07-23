Textbook Question
84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.
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84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
a. x² + √x
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
41. f(x) = 2x + 3, a = −1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
7. a. sec^(-1)(-√2)
143.
a. Show that ∫ ln(x) dx = x ln(x) − x + C.