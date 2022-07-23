Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
a. x² + 4x
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
a. x = o(x)
[Technology Exercise] In Exercises 139–141, find the domain and range of each composite function. Then graph the compositions on separate screens. Do the graphs make sense in each case? Give reasons for your answers. Comment on any differences you see.
141. a. y=arccos(cos x)
21. a. Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than x^(1/n) for any positive integer n, even x^(1/1,000,000).
77. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 3) (x - 3) / (x² - 3) = lim (x → 3) 1 / (2x) = 1/6