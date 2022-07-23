Textbook Question
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
a. x = o(x)
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9. True, or false? As x→∞,
a. x = o(x)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
5. a. arccos(1/2)
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. 10x^4 + 30x + 1
78. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 0) (x² - 2x) / (x² - sin x) = lim (x → 0) (2x - 2) / (2x - cos x) = lim (x → 0) 2 / (2 + sin x) = 2 / (2 + 0) = 1
21. a. Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than x^(1/n) for any positive integer n, even x^(1/1,000,000).
77. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 3) (x - 3) / (x² - 3) = lim (x → 3) 1 / (2x) = 1/6