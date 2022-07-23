82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞) tanh x
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞) tanh x
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))
153. The linearization of 2ˣ
a. Find the linearization of f(x) = 2ˣ at x = 0. Then round its coefficients to two decimal places.
75. a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and decreasing.
g(x) = x(ln x)²
145. The linearization of eˣ at x = 0
a. Derive the linear approximation eˣ ≈ 1 + x at x = 0.
[Technology Exercise] In Exercises 139–141, find the domain and range of each composite function. Then graph the compositions on separate screens. Do the graphs make sense in each case? Give reasons for your answers. Comment on any differences you see.
139. a. y=arctan(tan x)