Textbook Question
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
a. log_2(x²)
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6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
a. log_2(x²)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
3. a. arcsin(-1/2)
Find the inverse of the function f(x)=mx, where m is a constant different from zero.
143.
a. Show that ∫ ln(x) dx = x ln(x) − x + C.
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. x-3
154. The linearization of log₃x
a. Find the linearization of
f(x) = log₃xatx = 3.
Then round its coefficients to two decimal places.