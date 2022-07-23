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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.4.31a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.4.31a

31. The incidence of a disease (Continuation of Example 4.) Suppose that in any given year the number of cases can be reduced by 25% instead of 20%.
a. How long will it take to reduce the number of cases to 1000?

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Textbook Question

6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?

a. log_2(x²)

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Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.

3. a. arcsin(-1/2)

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Find the inverse of the function f(x)=mx, where m is a constant different from zero.

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Textbook Question

143.

a. Show that ∫ ln(x) dx = x ln(x) − x + C.

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Textbook Question

1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?

a. x-3

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Textbook Question

154. The linearization of log₃x

a. Find the linearization of

f(x) = log₃xatx = 3.

Then round its coefficients to two decimal places.

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