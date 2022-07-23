Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 − x²)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 − x²)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ sinx·cos²x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–36.
∫ [1 / (x(9 - x²))] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (z + 1) / [z²(z² + 4)] dz
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ t dt / √(9 − 4t²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [x / (x² + 4x + 3)] dx