Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
123. ∫ √x * √(1 + √x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
123. ∫ √x * √(1 + √x) dx
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (1 / (4x² + 9)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ dy / (y² − 2y + 2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [(x³ + 1) / (x³ − x)] dx
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to 3 of (1 / √(9 − x²)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x / (1 + √x) dx