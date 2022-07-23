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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.2.58a
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.58a

Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
a. π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2.
Graph of y = x cos x from 0 to 7π/2 showing oscillations crossing the x-axis between -10 and 10.

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