88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
Lifetime of a tire Assume the random variable L in Example 2f is normally distributed with mean μ = 22,000 miles and σ = 4,000 miles.
a. In a batch of 4000 tires, how many can be expected to last for at least 18,000 miles?
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
b. π ≤ x ≤ 2π.
Centroid:
Find the centroid of the region cut from the first quadrant by the curve
y = 1/√(x + 1) and the line x = 3.
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = cos(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π/2, about
b. The line x = π/2.
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 3 of 1/√(x + 1) dx