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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.2.57b
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.57b

Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
b. π ≤ x ≤ 2π.
Graph of y = x sin(x) from 0 to 3π showing curve crossing x-axis at π and 2π with labeled axes.

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