Centroid: Find the centroid of the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = csc x, and the lines x = π/6, x = 5π/6.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ θ cos(πθ) dθ
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In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(1 - (ln x)²) / (x ln x) dx
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
85. Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the y-axis.
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 4 to ∞ of (dx / (√x - 1))
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ cot(x) / cos²(x) dx
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
83. Find the area of the region.