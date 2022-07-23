The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x² / (x² + 1)) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x² / (x² + 1)) dx
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(2x + 2) / (x² - 2x + 1)
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₁² (8 dx / (x² - 2x + 2))
Volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in Exercise 45 about the x-axis.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ e√x / √x dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (tan θ + 3 / sin θ) dθ