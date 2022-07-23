Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [cos(θ) / (sin²(θ) + sin(θ) − 6)] dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [cos(θ) / (sin²(θ) + sin(θ) − 6)] dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
125. ∫ dx / (√x * √(1 + x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ √(2x − x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / √(e^s + 1)] ds
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ 9 dv / (81 − v⁴)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (2 − cosx + sinx) / sin²x dx