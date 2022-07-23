Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = c * x * √(25 - x²) over [0, 5]
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x - x²) / x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^(π/6) 3cos⁵(3x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (cos(√x))/(√x) dx
Annual rainfall The annual rainfall in inches for San Francisco, California, is approximately a normal random variable with mean 20.11 in. and standard deviation 4.7 in. What is the probability that next year’s rainfall will exceed 17 in.?