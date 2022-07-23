Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [t / √(4t² − 1)] dt
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [t / √(4t² − 1)] dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [1 / (x (1 + ∛x))] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–44.
∫ cos⁵(x) sin⁵(x) dx
Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from 1 to ∞ of ((ln z) / z) dz
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (e^x + e^(3x)) / e^(2x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₀^(π/3) tan³x·sec²x dx