88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Show that the inner and outer surfaces of the solid have infinite area.
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Show that the inner and outer surfaces of the solid have infinite area.
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 2 of sin(x + 1) dx
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of
y = arctan(x), y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving this region about the y-axis.
89. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / x², y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (i) about the x-axis.
Consider the region bounded by the graphs of y = sin⁻¹(x), y = 0, and x = 1/2.
b. Find the centroid of the region.
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
b. 3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 5π/2.