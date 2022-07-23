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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.6.59b
Chapter 8, Problem 8.6.59b

Centroid:
Find the centroid of the region cut from the first quadrant by the curve
y = 1/√(x + 1) and the line x = 3.

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Related Practice
Textbook Question

90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of

y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.

b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (i) about the x-axis

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Textbook Question

Consider the region bounded by the graphs of y = sin⁻¹(x), y = 0, and x = 1/2.

b. Find the centroid of the region.

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Textbook Question

Finding area

Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:

b. 3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 5π/2.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)

∫ from 2 to 4 of 1/(s - 1)² ds

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Textbook Question

Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = cos(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π/2, about

b. The line x = π/2.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)

∫ from 0 to 3 of 1/√(x + 1) dx

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