Textbook Question
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2^x / (2²x + 2^x - 2) dx
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Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2^x / (2²x + 2^x - 2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (xe^x) / (x + 1)² dx
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to 2 of (dx / (1 - x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^(π/2) sin²(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ sin(2x) cos(3x) dx
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ dx / (x² + 2x)