Textbook Question
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₁^∞ dx / x^1.001
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The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₁^∞ dx / x^1.001
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot³(t) csc⁴(t) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫_{π/2}^{3π/4} √(1 - sin(2x)) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (2^(√y) dy) / 2√y
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
z / (z³ - z² - 6z)
Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.
83. Find the area of the region.