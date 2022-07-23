The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (tan θ + 3 / sin θ) dθ
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (tan θ + 3 / sin θ) dθ
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₁^∞ dx / x^1.001
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot³(t) csc⁴(t) dt
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dx / ((2x + 1)√(4x + 4x²)))
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (2^(√y) dy) / 2√y
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
z / (z³ - z² - 6z)