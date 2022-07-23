The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x² / (x² + 1)) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x² / (x² + 1)) dx
Volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in Exercise 45 about the x-axis.
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (tan θ + 3 / sin θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot³(t) csc⁴(t) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫_{π/2}^{3π/4} √(1 - sin(2x)) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dx / ((2x + 1)√(4x + 4x²)))