Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.

Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ 7cos⁷(t) dt
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ 7cos⁷(t) dt
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ (4r dr) / √(1 − r⁴)
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Use numerical integration to estimate the value of
π = 4 ∫ (from 0 to 1) [ 1 / (1 + x²) ] dx.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^(π/2) sin²(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ sin(2x) cos(3x) dx
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ dx / (x² + 2x)