Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (3t² + t + 4) / (t³ + t) dt from 1 to √3
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In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (3t² + t + 4) / (t³ + t) dt from 1 to √3
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8 sin⁴(y) cos²(y) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ 7cos⁷(t) dt
Arc length: Find the length of the curve y = ln(sec x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2^x / (2²x + 2^x - 2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ sin(2x) cos(3x) dx