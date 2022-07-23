Not the one you use?

Next problem Next

Chapter 8, Problem 8.8.28

The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.

∫₀¹ (4r dr) / √(1 − r⁴)

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video: