Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8 sin⁴(y) cos²(y) dy
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8 sin⁴(y) cos²(y) dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ 7cos⁷(t) dt
Arc length: Find the length of the curve y = ln(sec x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (√x / (1 + x³)) dx
Hint: Let u = x^(3/2).
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ (4r dr) / √(1 − r⁴)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ sin(2x) cos(3x) dx