Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos²(θ)) dθ
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos²(θ)) dθ
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀⁴ dx / √(4 − x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8cos⁴(2πx) dx
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(3t⁴ + 4t² + 1) (dx/dt) = 2√3, x(1) = -π√3/4
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x arctan(x) dx
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = ln(2) about the line x = ln(2).