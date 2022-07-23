The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (1 / (cos² x tan x)) dx from π/3 to π/4
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (1 / (cos² x tan x)) dx from π/3 to π/4
[Technology Exercise] 75. Find, to two decimal places, the x-coordinate of the centroid of the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = arctan(x), and the line x = √3.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^π √(1 - cos(2x)) dx
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 2 to ∞ of ((1 / ln x) dx)
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x² √(4x - 9))
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ cos^(-1)(√x) / √x dx