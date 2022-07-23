Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
c. 2π ≤ x ≤ 3π.
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
c. 2π ≤ x ≤ 3π.
89. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / x², y = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.
The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.
II. Using the Trapezoidal Rule
a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ET|.
∫ from 0 to π of sin(t) dth
The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.
II. Using the Trapezoidal Rule
a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ET|.
∫ from -2 to 0 of (x² - 1) dx
90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.
The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.
II. Using the Trapezoidal Rule
a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ET|.
∫ from 1 to 2 of 1 / s² ds