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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.1.54c
Chapter 8, Problem 8.1.54c

Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
c. u = arctan x
What is the value of the integral?

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