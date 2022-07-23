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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.2.57c
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.57c

Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
c. 2π ≤ x ≤ 3π.

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Textbook Question

88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.

b. Show that the inner and outer surfaces of the solid have infinite area.

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Textbook Question

Consider the region bounded by the graphs of

y = arctan(x), y = 0, and x = 1.

b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving this region about the y-axis.

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Textbook Question

Using different substitutions

Show that the integral

∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx

can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.

c. u = arctan x

What is the value of the integral?

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Textbook Question

89. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of

y = 1 / x², y = 0, and x = 1.

b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.

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Textbook Question

90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of

y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.

b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)

∫ from -1 to 1 of (x² + 1) dx

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