88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Show that the inner and outer surfaces of the solid have infinite area.
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Show that the inner and outer surfaces of the solid have infinite area.
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
c. 2π ≤ x ≤ 3π.
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
c. u = arctan x
What is the value of the integral?
90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.
The instructions for the integrals in Exercises 1–10 have three parts, one for the Midpoint Rule, one for the Trapezoidal Rule, and one for Simpson’s Rule.
II. Using the Trapezoidal Rule
a. Estimate the integral with n = 4 steps and find an upper bound for |ET|.
∫ from 1 to 2 of 1 / s² ds
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (b) Simpson’s Rule. (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from -1 to 1 of (x² + 1) dx