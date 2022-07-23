Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ cos(θ / 2) cos(7θ) dθ
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ cos(θ / 2) cos(7θ) dθ
Volume: Find the volume generated by revolving one arch of the curve y = sin x about the x-axis.
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 2 to ∞ of ((1 / ln x) dx)
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x² √(4x - 9))
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - x²)^(1/2) / x⁴ dx
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ 1 / (x⁴ + x) dx