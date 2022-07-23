Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (sin5t) dt / [1 + (cos5t)²]
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (sin5t) dt / [1 + (cos5t)²]
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (1 / (4x² + 9)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ arccos(x / 2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.
∫ [t / (t⁴ − t² − 2)] dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ x² ln(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–44.
∫ tan³(x) sec³(x) dx