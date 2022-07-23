Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.PE.67
Chapter 8, Problem 8.PE.67

Which of the improper integrals in Exercises 63–68 converge and which diverge?
∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (2 / (e^x + e^(−x))) dx

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.

∫ (sin5t) dt / [1 + (cos5t)²]

10
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.

∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (1 / (4x² + 9)) dx

28
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.

∫ arccos(x / 2) dx

23
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 9–28. It may be necessary to use a substitution first.

∫ [t / (t⁴ − t² − 2)] dt

4
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.

∫ x² ln(x) dx

31
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–44.

∫ tan³(x) sec³(x) dx

16
views