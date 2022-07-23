In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = xeʸ√(x-2)
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' = xeʸ√(x-2)
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
xy' - y = 2x ln x
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
e⁻ˣ dy + (e⁻ˣ y - 4x) dx = 0
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
xy' + 2y = 1 - x⁻¹
In Exercises 43 and 44, let S represent the pounds of salt in a tank at time t minutes. Set up a differential equation representing the given information and the rate at which S changes. Then solve for S and answer the particular questions.
Pure water flows into a tank at the rate of 4 gal/min, and the well-stirred mixture flows out of the tank at the rate of 5 gal/min. The tank initially holds 200 gal of solution containing 50 pounds of salt.
a. How many gallons of solution are in the tank after 1 minute? after 10 minutes? after 200 minutes?
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' + 3x²y = 7x²