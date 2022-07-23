Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
xy' - y = 2x ln x
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
xy' - y = 2x ln x
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
e⁻ˣ dy + (e⁻ˣ y - 4x) dx = 0
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
xy' + 2y = 1 - x⁻¹
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y'/2 + y = e⁻ˣ sin x
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' + 3x²y = 7x²
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
x dy - (x⁴ - y) dx = 0