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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.PE.44a
Chapter 9, Problem 9.PE.44a

In Exercises 43 and 44, let S represent the pounds of salt in a tank at time t minutes. Set up a differential equation representing the given information and the rate at which S changes. Then solve for S and answer the particular questions.


Pure water flows into a tank at the rate of 4 gal/min, and the well-stirred mixture flows out of the tank at the rate of 5 gal/min. The tank initially holds 200 gal of solution containing 50 pounds of salt.


a. How many gallons of solution are in the tank after 1 minute? after 10 minutes? after 200 minutes?

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