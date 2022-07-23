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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.PE.20
Chapter 9, Problem 9.PE.20

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
y' + 3x²y = 7x²

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1
Identify the type of differential equation. The given equation is a first-order linear differential equation of the form \(y' + P(x)y = Q(x)\), where \(P(x) = 3x^{2}\) and \(Q(x) = 7x^{2}\).
Find the integrating factor (IF), which is given by \(\mu(x) = e^{\int P(x) \, dx}\). Calculate \(\int 3x^{2} \, dx\) to determine the integrating factor.
Multiply both sides of the differential equation by the integrating factor \(\mu(x)\) to make the left side an exact derivative of the product \(\mu(x)y\).
Rewrite the left side as \(\frac{d}{dx}[\mu(x)y]\) and set it equal to the right side multiplied by \(\mu(x)\). This gives \(\frac{d}{dx}[\mu(x)y] = \mu(x) Q(x)\).
Integrate both sides with respect to \(x\) to find \(\mu(x)y = \int \mu(x) Q(x) \, dx + C\). Finally, solve for \(y\) by dividing both sides by \(\mu(x)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First-Order Linear Differential Equations

A first-order linear differential equation has the form y' + P(x)y = Q(x). It can be solved using an integrating factor, which simplifies the equation into an exact derivative, allowing integration to find the solution.
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Classifying Differential Equations

Integrating Factor Method

The integrating factor is typically e^(∫P(x)dx). Multiplying the entire differential equation by this factor transforms the left side into the derivative of (integrating factor × y), enabling straightforward integration to solve for y.
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Euler's Method

Integration of Functions Involving Polynomials

Solving the equation requires integrating expressions involving polynomials like x². Understanding basic integration rules for powers of x is essential to compute the integrating factor and the integral of the right-hand side.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.

e⁻ˣ dy + (e⁻ˣ y - 4x) dx = 0

Textbook Question

Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.


(x²+y²)dx + xy dy = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


xy' + 2y = 1 - x⁻¹

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.

y'/2 + y = e⁻ˣ sin x

Textbook Question

In Exercises 43 and 44, let S represent the pounds of salt in a tank at time t minutes. Set up a differential equation representing the given information and the rate at which S changes. Then solve for S and answer the particular questions.


Pure water flows into a tank at the rate of 4 gal/min, and the well-stirred mixture flows out of the tank at the rate of 5 gal/min. The tank initially holds 200 gal of solution containing 50 pounds of salt.


a. How many gallons of solution are in the tank after 1 minute? after 10 minutes? after 200 minutes?

Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.


x dy - (x⁴ - y) dx = 0

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