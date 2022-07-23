First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2
In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y′ = √x/y, y > 0, y(0) = 1, dx = 0.1, x* = 1
Carbon monoxide pollution An executive conference room of a corporation contains 4500 ft³ of air initially free of carbon monoxide. Starting at time t = 0, cigarette smoke containing 4% carbon monoxide is blown into the room at the rate of 0.3 ft³/min. A ceiling fan keeps the air in the room well circulated and the air leaves the room at the same rate of 0.3 ft³/min. Find the time when the concentration of carbon monoxide in the room reaches 0.01%.
Using Euler’s Method
In Exercises 15–20, use Euler’s method to calculate the first three approximations to the given initial value problem for the specified increment size. Calculate the exact solution and investigate the accuracy of your approximations. Round your results to four decimal places.
y' = x(1-y), y(1) = 0, dx = 0.2
Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.2 to estimate y(1) if y′ = y and y(0) = 1. What is the exact value of y(1)?
In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y' = 2y²(x-1), y(2) = -1/2, dx = 0.1, x* = 3