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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.1.39
Chapter 9, Problem 9.1.39

In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.


y' = 2xexp(x²) , y(0) = 2, dx = 0.1, x* = 1

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Textbook Question

First-Order Linear Equations

Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.


tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.


y′ = √x/y, y > 0, y(0) = 1, dx = 0.1, x* = 1

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Carbon monoxide pollution An executive conference room of a corporation contains 4500 ft³ of air initially free of carbon monoxide. Starting at time t = 0, cigarette smoke containing 4% carbon monoxide is blown into the room at the rate of 0.3 ft³/min. A ceiling fan keeps the air in the room well circulated and the air leaves the room at the same rate of 0.3 ft³/min. Find the time when the concentration of carbon monoxide in the room reaches 0.01%.

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Textbook Question

Using Euler’s Method

In Exercises 15–20, use Euler’s method to calculate the first three approximations to the given initial value problem for the specified increment size. Calculate the exact solution and investigate the accuracy of your approximations. Round your results to four decimal places.


y' = x(1-y), y(1) = 0, dx = 0.2

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Textbook Question

Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.2 to estimate y(1) if y′ = y and y(0) = 1. What is the exact value of y(1)?

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.

y' = 2y²(x-1), y(2) = -1/2, dx = 0.1, x* = 3

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