Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.2 to estimate y(2) if y′ = y/x and y(1) = 2. What is the exact value of y(2)?
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2
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In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y′ = √x/y, y > 0, y(0) = 1, dx = 0.1, x* = 1
Carbon monoxide pollution An executive conference room of a corporation contains 4500 ft³ of air initially free of carbon monoxide. Starting at time t = 0, cigarette smoke containing 4% carbon monoxide is blown into the room at the rate of 0.3 ft³/min. A ceiling fan keeps the air in the room well circulated and the air leaves the room at the same rate of 0.3 ft³/min. Find the time when the concentration of carbon monoxide in the room reaches 0.01%.
In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y' = 2xexp(x²) , y(0) = 2, dx = 0.1, x* = 1
Is either of the following equations correct? Give reasons for your answers.
a. (1/cosx) ∫ cos x dx = tan x + C
b. (1/cosx) ∫ cos x dx = tan x + C / cos x
In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y' = 1 + y², y(0) = 0, dx = 0.1, x* = 1