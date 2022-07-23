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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.4.17
Chapter 9, Problem 9.4.17

Sailing A sailboat is running along a straight course with the wind providing a constant forward force of 50 lb. The only other force acting on the boat is resistance as the boat moves through the water. The resisting force is numerically equal to five times the boat’s speed, and the initial velocity is 1 ft/sec. What is the maximum velocity in feet per second of the boat under this wind?

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Is either of the following equations correct? Give reasons for your answers.


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In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.


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