Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.2 to estimate y(2) if y′ = y/x and y(1) = 2. What is the exact value of y(2)?
Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Chapter 9, Problem 9.4.17
Sailing A sailboat is running along a straight course with the wind providing a constant forward force of 50 lb. The only other force acting on the boat is resistance as the boat moves through the water. The resisting force is numerically equal to five times the boat’s speed, and the initial velocity is 1 ft/sec. What is the maximum velocity in feet per second of the boat under this wind?
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