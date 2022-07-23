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Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.1.22
Chapter 9, Problem 9.1.22

Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.2 to estimate y(2) if y′ = y/x and y(1) = 2. What is the exact value of y(2)?

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Textbook Question

First-Order Linear Equations

Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.


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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.


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Textbook Question

First-Order Linear Equations

Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.


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Textbook Question

Is either of the following equations correct? Give reasons for your answers.


a. (1/cosx) ∫ cos x dx = tan x + C

b. (1/cosx) ∫ cos x dx = tan x + C / cos x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.


y' = 1 + y², y(0) = 0, dx = 0.1, x* = 1

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