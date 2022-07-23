Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - First-Order Differential Equations
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 9 - First-Order Differential EquationsProblem 9.4.21
Chapter 9, Problem 9.4.21

Write the formula for a logistic function that has values between y = 0 and y = 1, crosses the line y = 1/2 at x = 0, and has slope 5 at this point.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Integral Equations

In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation

and initial condition for y.


y = ln x + ∫ₓᵉ √ (t² + (y(t))²) dt

16
views
Textbook Question

Using Euler’s Method

In Exercises 15–20, use Euler’s method to calculate the first three approximations to the given initial value problem for the specified increment size. Calculate the exact solution and investigate the accuracy of your approximations. Round your results to four decimal places.


y' = x(1-y), y(1) = 0, dx = 0.2

19
views
Textbook Question

Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.


y' = y/x + cos ((y-x)/x)

17
views
Textbook Question

Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.2 to estimate y(1) if y′ = y and y(0) = 1. What is the exact value of y(1)?

40
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.

y' = 2y²(x-1), y(2) = -1/2, dx = 0.1, x* = 3

24
views
Textbook Question

Use Euler’s method with dx = 1/3 to estimate y(2) if y′ = x sin y and y(0) = 1. What is the exact value of y(2)?

27
views