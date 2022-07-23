Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ln x + ∫ₓᵉ √ (t² + (y(t))²) dt
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ln x + ∫ₓᵉ √ (t² + (y(t))²) dt
Using Euler’s Method
In Exercises 15–20, use Euler’s method to calculate the first three approximations to the given initial value problem for the specified increment size. Calculate the exact solution and investigate the accuracy of your approximations. Round your results to four decimal places.
y' = x(1-y), y(1) = 0, dx = 0.2
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
y' = y/x + cos ((y-x)/x)
Use Euler’s method with dx = 0.2 to estimate y(1) if y′ = y and y(0) = 1. What is the exact value of y(1)?
In Exercises 39–42, use Euler’s method with the specified step size to estimate the value of the solution at the given point x*. Find the value of the exact solution at x*.
y' = 2y²(x-1), y(2) = -1/2, dx = 0.1, x* = 3
Use Euler’s method with dx = 1/3 to estimate y(2) if y′ = x sin y and y(0) = 1. What is the exact value of y(2)?