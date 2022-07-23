Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ln x + ∫ₓᵉ √ (t² + (y(t))²) dt
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ln x + ∫ₓᵉ √ (t² + (y(t))²) dt
Write the formula for a logistic function that has values between y = 0 and y = 1, crosses the line y = 1/2 at x = 0, and has slope 5 at this point.
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x²+y²)dx + xy dy = 0
Use Euler’s method with dx = 1/3 to estimate y(2) if y′ = x sin y and y(0) = 1. What is the exact value of y(2)?
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x sin y/x - y cos y/x)dx + (x cos y/x) dy = 0
Solve the homogeneous equations in Exercises 5–10. First put the equation in the form of a homogeneous equation.
(x.exp(y/x) + y)dx - x dy = 0