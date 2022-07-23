Textbook Question
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ∫₁ ͯ 1/t dt
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Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ∫₁ ͯ 1/t dt
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
y' + (tanx)y = cos²x, -π/2 < x < π/2
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
(1+x)y' + y = √x
Solving Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 15–20.
θ dy/dθ + y = sin θ, θ > 0, y(π/2) = 1