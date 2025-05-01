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Cell Biology flashcard sets
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- The Basal Lamina quiz18. Cell Junctions and Tissues15 Terms
- Plant Tissue quiz #118. Cell Junctions and Tissues12 Terms
- Plant Tissue definitions18. Cell Junctions and Tissues14 Terms
- Stem Cells quiz #119. Stem Cells17 Terms
- Stem Cells definitions19. Stem Cells14 Terms
- Overview of Cancer quiz #120. Cancer10 Terms
- Overview of Cancer definitions20. Cancer18 Terms
- Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressors quiz #120. Cancer10 Terms
- Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressors definitions20. Cancer15 Terms