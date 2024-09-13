Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
In Exercises 15–18, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).] <IMAGE>
Key Concepts
Leading Coefficient Test
Polynomial Degree and Its Effect on Graph Shape
End Behavior of Polynomial Functions
Use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
In Exercises 19–24, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function.
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. g(x)=6x7+πx5+2/3 x
In Exercises 1–10, determine which functions are polynomial functions. For those that are, identify the degree. f(x)=x1/3 −4x2+7
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem to show that each polynomial has a real zero between the given integers.f(x)=2x4−4x2+1; between -1 and 0