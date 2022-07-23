In Exercises 15–18, use the Leading Coefficient Test to determine the end behavior of the graph of the given polynomial function. Then use this end behavior to match the polynomial function with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (d).] <IMAGE>
Divide using synthetic division. (2x2+x−10)÷(x−2)
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Key Concepts
Synthetic Division
Polynomial Coefficients
Division by a Linear Binomial
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation. 4x2 + 1 ≥ 4x
Solve each polynomial inequality in Exercises 1–42 and graph the solution set on a real number line. Express each solution set in interval notation.
Use the vertex and intercepts to sketch the graph of each quadratic function. Give the equation of the parabola's axis of symmetry. Use the graph to determine the function's domain and range. f(x)=(x−4)2−1
In Exercises 17–24, a) List all possible rational roots. b) List all possible rational roots. c) Use the quotient from part (b) to find the remaining roots and solve the equation. x3−2x2−11x+12=0
Write an equation that expresses each relationship. Then solve the equation for y. x varies jointly as z and the sum of y and w.