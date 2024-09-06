In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 3x - 1, g(x) = x - 5
Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
3. Functions
Function Operations
7:25 minutes
Problem 46a
Textbook Question
Find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = 9x/(x - 4), g(x) = 7/(x+8)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the sum (ƒ+g), difference (ƒ−g), product (ƒg), and quotient (ƒ/g) of the given functions f(x) = 9x/(x - 4) and g(x) = 7/(x + 8). Additionally, you need to determine the domain for each resulting function.
Step 2: To find ƒ+g, add the two functions: ƒ+g = (9x/(x - 4)) + (7/(x + 8)). Combine the fractions by finding a common denominator, which is (x - 4)(x + 8). Rewrite each fraction with the common denominator and simplify.
Step 3: To find ƒ−g, subtract the two functions: ƒ−g = (9x/(x - 4)) − (7/(x + 8)). Similar to addition, find a common denominator (x - 4)(x + 8), rewrite the fractions, and simplify.
Step 4: To find ƒg, multiply the two functions: ƒg = (9x/(x - 4)) * (7/(x + 8)). Multiply the numerators and denominators directly: (9x * 7)/((x - 4)(x + 8)). Simplify the expression.
Step 5: To find ƒ/g, divide the two functions: ƒ/g = (9x/(x - 4)) ÷ (7/(x + 8)). Division of fractions involves multiplying the first fraction by the reciprocal of the second: (9x/(x - 4)) * ((x + 8)/7). Simplify the resulting expression. For the domain of each function, exclude values of x that make any denominator zero (x = 4, x = -8).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Operations
Function operations involve combining two functions through addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. For example, if f(x) and g(x) are two functions, then f+g means adding their outputs, while f-g means subtracting the output of g from f. Understanding these operations is essential for manipulating and analyzing functions in algebra.
Recommended video:
7:24
Multiplying & Dividing Functions
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions, the domain is restricted by values that make the denominator zero, as these would lead to undefined outputs. Identifying the domain is crucial for ensuring that the operations performed on functions yield valid results.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions
Rational Functions
Rational functions are ratios of two polynomial functions. They can exhibit unique behaviors, such as vertical asymptotes where the denominator is zero, and horizontal asymptotes that describe end behavior. Understanding the characteristics of rational functions is important for analyzing their graphs and determining their domains.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
512
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 82–84, find f + g, f - g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x + 7), g(x) = √(x - 2)
555
views
Textbook Question
Find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x)= = (3x+1)/(x² - 25), g(x) = (2x -4)/(x² - 25)
639
views