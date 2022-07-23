Find all rational zeros of each function.
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 Find the zero in part (b) to three decimal places.
Key Concepts
Polynomial Functions and Their Zeros
Intermediate Value Theorem
Numerical Methods for Approximating Zeros
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between -1 and 0
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between 2 and 3
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 7 and 8
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 2 and 3
Use Descartes's Rule of Signs to determine the possible number of positive and negative real zeros for each given function. f(x)=2x4−5x3−x2−6x+4