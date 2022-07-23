Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 7 and 8
Factor into linear factors given that k is a zero. (multiplicity )
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Zeros and Multiplicity
Polynomial Division (Synthetic or Long Division)
Factoring Polynomials into Linear Factors
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=-x(x+1)(x-1)
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x3-37x2+50x+60 between 2 and 3
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=4x^3-37x^2+50x+60 Find the zero in part (b) to three decimal places.
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 Find the zero in part (b) to three decimal places.
Show that each polynomial function has a real zero as described in parts (a) and (b). In Exercises 31 and 32, also work part (c). ƒ(x)=3x^3-8x^2+x+2 between 2 and 3